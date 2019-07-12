|
|
Jack L. Schinstock, 71, of Lincoln died on July 10, 2019. He was born in Dodge City, Kansas to Edward and Marion (Mallow) Schinstock. He was raised on a small wheat and dairy farm in Eastern Ford County Kansas and graduated from Ford High School in 1966. Following graduation from the State University of New York College at Brockport in 1970, Jack spent three years as a Peace Corps volunteer serving in El Salvador, Central America at the National School of Agriculture. He received a Master of Agriculture (1974) from the University of Florida and a Doctor of Education (1977) from Virginia Tech. In 1985 Jack married Janeth (Jan) Radenslaben of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jack served the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a faculty member and administrator in the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources for more than 37 years, fully retiring in December, 2013. He was a half-time associate dean for student affairs in the college for 22 years and taught applied agricultural systems technology courses in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering during his entire tenure at the University. It is said that he created a legacy of empowering students to achieve more than they envisioned.
He enjoyed reading, history, restoring his 100+ year old home, working outdoors, and traveling around his adopted state. Volunteer service at the Lincoln Children's ZOO, Matt Talbot Kitchen, Lincoln Food Bank, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, and EduCare through the Kiwanis organization consumed most of his time outside of his professional career. He was also a member of the Fitzgerald Council of the Knights of Columbus and St. Teresa's Catholic Church.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a brother, Bruce, and a sister, Mary Jo Tasset. He is
survived by daughter Allison McGinn and husband Tom, son Michael and wife Tina and grandsons Jude
and Levi. Other survivors include: sisters Toni Ann (Gerald) Trebilcock, Arvada, Colorado; Vicki (Richard) Brownrigg, Creede, Colorado; Denise (Steve) Riegel and Peggy Taylor, Dodge City, Kansas, and brothers John (Brenda), Yates Center, Kansas and Kenny (Karla) Dodge City, Kansas; brother-in-law Duane Tasset of Dodge City, Kansas; brother-in-law/sister-in-law Ralie and Ruth Radenslaben of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews
Mass of Christian burial: 10 am Saturday (7/13/19) at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 36th and Randolph Street
With Father Jamie Hottovy officiating. Rosary at 6 pm Friday at the church. No viewing, visitation to take place an hour before and after the Rosary. Jack suggested that any memorials go to the non-profit organization of the donor's choice. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 12, 2019