DODGE CITY - Jackie McDowell, 69, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph in Wichita, Kansas.
She was born on June 6, 1950 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Wade and Wilma (Denton) Smith. She was a graduate of Dodge City High School. She worked as a book keeper most recently for USD #443. Jackie enjoyed doing many things but loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She also enjoyed baking, gardening, exercise class, going to the casino, watching various sports on TV, catching up on facebook news and absolutely loved retirement. She was known to help everyone before herself. She loved being a grandma and did anything they asked. Jackie also had many good friends that she enjoyed spending time with.
On September 18, 1970 she married Bob McDowell in Dodge City, Kansas.
Survivors include: her husband Bob; a son, Kelly McDowell, Dodge City; a daughter, Brandie Ferguson and husband Aaron, Ensign, Kansas; 2 sisters, Joyce Barnes, Leawood, Kansas and Irma Cox, Dodge City, Kansas; 3 brothers, Jim Smith and wife Pam, Vista, California, Tom Smith, Dodge City, Kansas and Chad Smith and wife Chris, Dodge City, Kansas; 2 grandchildren, Brandon and Rilyn Ferguson; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and 2 brothers, Alvin Denton, and Vernon Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at I Don't Care Family Restaurant and Sports Bar banquet room. Family and friends may sign the register book on Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm with family present from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Grandchildren's Education Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 15, 2020