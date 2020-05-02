Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Prairie Lawn Cemetery
Peabody, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hampton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James David Hampton


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James David Hampton Obituary
NEWTON - James David Hampton, 91, died Thursday April 30, 2020 at the Newton Presbyterian Manor.
He was born on March 4, 1929 in Newton, the son of Floyd and Gladys E. Manahan Hampton. J.D. was raised in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1947.
During the Korean Conflict, he served in the U.S. Army. J.D. married Nancy Chapman in March, 1954 in Newton. They moved to Dodge City, Kansas where they raised their three children and J.D. worked for the Santa Fe Railroad.
J.D. later returned to Newton and continued to work for the Santa Fe. He married Geraldine King Bartmess on June 11, 1988 in Newton.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, V.F.W., and was an avid golfer and loved to ride his motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife Jerri Hampton of Newton; son David R. Hampton and his wife Frances of Wichita; daughters Dana Hampton of Topeka, Gayle Robinson and her husband Robin of Towanda, Ks.; brother "Shot" Hampton of Newton; sister Joyce Guinty of Arkansas City, Ks.; step-daughters Diana Johnson and her husband Greg of Derby, Ks. And Pam Nellans and husband Jim of Newton; step-son David Bartmess and wife Pennie of Newton; five grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews.
J.D. is preceded in death by his parents; twin sister Nettie Lou Patton and her husband Pat; brother-in-law Charles Guinty; and step-grandson Greg Ingrahm.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Peabody, Ks.
The casket will be open at the funeral home on Tuesday between 12:00 Noon and 8:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with Heart & Soul Hospice, contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.
Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.
Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton, Ks.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -