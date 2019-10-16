|
|
DODGE CITY - James "Jim" Dean Martin, 85, died Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born June 8, 1934 on the family farm in Sheridan County, Kansas, the son of Philip Almer and Fanny Belle (Ringer) Martin. He attended grade school in Sheridan County and graduated from Quinter High School. In the spring of 1957, he graduated from Ft. Hays State University and taught Industrial Arts at Ellis High School from the fall of 1957 to the spring of 1966. He then worked at Boeing in Wichita as a Packaging Engineer from 1966 to 1970. He farmed near Healy starting in 1971 until retiring in July of 2000 and moved to Dodge City.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City and a 4th Degree Member of Knights of Columbus Council 2955. He was also a former Board member of the Sacred Heart School Endowment.
On December 26, 1954 he married Joy Ann Stewart at Healy. She preceded him in death on April 14, 1990. On June 4, 1991 he married Veronica (Ravenkamp) Tompkins at Dodge City. She preceded him in death on March 14, 2004.
Survivors include: his children, Martha "Marty" Neidhart and husband Robert, Dodge City, Vicky Murphy and husband Dennis, Healy, JoAnna Tompkins and husband Chad, Abilene, Kansas and John Martin and wife Debbie, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Tim Tompkins and wife Sharon, Dodge City, Bill Downey, Pretty Prairie and Lance Tompkins and wife Michelle, Andover; brothers and sisters, Merlin Martin and wife Loretta, Brentwood, California and Marvin Martin and wife Connie, Mead, Colorado and Leanna Wylie and husband John, Quinter; a sister-in-law, Sharon Martin, Odenton, Maryland; 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Mathias, Roy and Philip Martin, a daughter, Martha Tompkins, a grandson, Aaron Neidhart and great granddaughters, Cassie Murphy and Terra Murphy.
Vigil service followed by Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7:00 pm Friday, October 18, 2019 both at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Saturday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will be at 3:00 pm Saturday in the Healy Cemetery. A gathering will follow burial at the Healy United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Sacred Heart School Endowment or the FUSE Foundation both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 16, 2019