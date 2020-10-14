Dodge City - James Eugene Foskuhl, 79, died October 10, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City. He was born on March 21, 1941 in Ford, the son of John and Helen Ina (Carroll) Foskuhl.
James spent his childhood in Ford. He graduated from Ford High School in 1959. After graduation, James went to work for Fairmont Ice Cream in Dodge City. He then went to work for the United States Post Office for 42 years. James also owned and operated Foskuhl Tree Service for 28 years. On February 21, 1979 at the First Baptist Church in Dodge City, he was united in marriage Jacqueline Lowry. James loved to ride motorcycles in his spare time.
James is survived by his wife, Jackie; four children, Christina Kephart and husband, Mark, Michael Shane Foskuhl, Shawna Foskuhl and husband Peter Morales, and Jason Foskuhl and wife Katy; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, one sister, and three grandchildren.
Graveside memorial service will be held at Ford Cemetery on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. There is no viewing as cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register book at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Friday October 16, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.