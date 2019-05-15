|
SPEARVILLE - James "Jim" Halling, 44, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Spearville.
Jim was born June 9, 1974 in Kinsley, the son of Eric "Ike" and Cynthia Ann (Gulick) Halling. He was a graduate of Hanston High School and received his Bachelors of Science Degree in agriculture from Ft. Hays State University. He was employed at Crop Quest in Ulysses for ten years until moving closer to home and family in 2008, where he worked as an Agronomist for Pride Ag in Dodge City.
Jim's faith was an important part of his life, and he was an active member of the Catholic communities at St. Anthony (Hanston), Ulysses Mary Queen of Peace (Ulysses), and St. John the Baptist (Spearville). He took pride in being a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and also a past Grand Knight in Ulysses. For recreation, he enjoyed hunting and quiet moments at the river. Jim had a helper's heart when it came to caring for his family, neighbors, and friends. He blessed every person in his life by giving generously of time, talent, and helpful skills. By being an organ donor, Jim continues to help others in his passing.
On April 12, 1997 he married Rakel Strecker at St. John the Baptist Church in Spearville.
Survivors include his wife, Spearville; their children, Ethan, Karsen and Danica Halling all of the home; his parents, Ike and Cindy Halling, Hanston; 2 brothers, Tim Halling, Hanston and Curt Halling and wife Lauren, Minneola; 2 sisters, Erin Huston and husband Matt, Spearville and Carmen Nau and husband Brandan, Spearville; his mother-in-law, Lyla Strecker, Spearville and 2 sisters-in-law, Renee Ricke, Dodge City and Pamela Strecker, Spearville; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Arlene Halling and Walt and Juanita Gulick; father-in-law Carl Strecker; brothers-in-law, Rick and Rock Strecker.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Friday, May 17, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Saturday at the church, with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Ford County. Visitation will be Friday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Halling Children Education Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 15, 2019