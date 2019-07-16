Home

Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
James LaVerne "Jim" Housman


1938 - 2019
James LaVerne "Jim" Housman Obituary
Jetmore – James "Jim" LaVerne Housman, 80, passed away July 13, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, KS.
He was born November 6, 1938 in Hanston, the son of James W. and Pauline V. Smith Housman. A longtime area resident, he was a custom harvester and rancher.
He was of the Christian faith and was a member of the American Angus Association and served on the Kansas Angus Board.
On July 20, 1963, he married Linda J. Bamberger in Jetmore. She survives.
Other survivors include: brother, Terry (Shari) Housman, Jetmore, KS; sister, Jana (Jerry) Rima, Shell Knob, MO and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Michael Jay Housman.
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at United Methodist Church, Jetmore, with Harmon Bliss and Rev. Peter Mtuamwari presiding. (Family requests casual dress) Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the 4-H Building Fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 16, 2019
