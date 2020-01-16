|
James Rae King (Jim), Age 87, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in his home after a short battle with cancer. Jim was born on June 18, 1932 in Hodgeman County, Kansas to Jess and Mary King.
He served in the United States Army, during the Korean War and made 3 combat jumps with the 101st Airborne Division. After his service, he graduated from Dodge City Junior College. He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad as a teletype operator for three years before starting on his career with the FAA. Jim retired from the Flight Service Administration in 1988, after 33 years of serving all over the Midwest and Alaska.
He joined the Presbyterian Church in Traverse City, Michigan, in 1964, and was a lifelong Presbyterian, serving as both a Deacon and an Elder, until joining The Lakeway Church in Lakeway, Texas. He loved reading and studying anything "Old Testament".
Jim is survived by his wife, Rosanne, of 65 years; his sons, Michael and partner Lori Marie; Robert and wife Ruby; Matthew and wife Denise; his daughter Peri and 11 grandchildren (Tonda, Michael Jr., Chantel, Ashlie, Caleb, Rachel, Ava, Emma, Ezekiel, Maxwell and Morgan) and 5 great grandchildren (Camryn, Maya, Carter, Trey, and Carsyn); 1 brother, John and 1 sister, Sharon Reynolds, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Richard, and two sisters, Betty Crittenden and Patricia Schmidt.
A memorial service is planned for Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. at The Lakeway Church in Lakeway, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Lakeway Church Music Ministry.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 16, 2020