Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Resources
More Obituaries for James Krewson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Richard "Dick" Krewson Jr.


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Richard "Dick" Krewson Jr. Obituary
Spearville – James Richard (Dick) Krewson Jr. 68, passed away September 13, 2019 in Spearville, KS.
He was born February 25, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James Richard Krewson Sr. and Joan Duckwall (Krewson) Kemper. A longtime area resident, he was in retail management.
He was raised Southern Baptist. He was a family man and enjoyed hunting, fishing and Golden Retrievers.
On September 13, 1986, he married Sandi Barker in Great Bend, Ks. She survives.
Other survivors include: his mother, Joan Kemper, Memphis, TN; two daughters, Rebecca (Jason) Lutz, Spearville, KS, Sara (Trent) Bailey, Holcomb, KS; brother, Greg (Anita) Krewson, Memphis, TN; sister, Pam Krewson, Austin, TX; three grandchildren, James Lutz, Zoe Lutz and Jordan Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Krewson Sr. and a sister, Barbara Krewson.
Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be given to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Youth Programs, Friends of HorseThief Reservoir and Leave A Legacy Foundation in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 76854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now