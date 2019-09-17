|
|
Spearville – James Richard (Dick) Krewson Jr. 68, passed away September 13, 2019 in Spearville, KS.
He was born February 25, 1951 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of James Richard Krewson Sr. and Joan Duckwall (Krewson) Kemper. A longtime area resident, he was in retail management.
He was raised Southern Baptist. He was a family man and enjoyed hunting, fishing and Golden Retrievers.
On September 13, 1986, he married Sandi Barker in Great Bend, Ks. She survives.
Other survivors include: his mother, Joan Kemper, Memphis, TN; two daughters, Rebecca (Jason) Lutz, Spearville, KS, Sara (Trent) Bailey, Holcomb, KS; brother, Greg (Anita) Krewson, Memphis, TN; sister, Pam Krewson, Austin, TX; three grandchildren, James Lutz, Zoe Lutz and Jordan Bailey.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Richard Krewson Sr. and a sister, Barbara Krewson.
Cremation has taken place and a private family celebration will be held at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers memorial may be given to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Youth Programs, Friends of HorseThief Reservoir and Leave A Legacy Foundation in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 76854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
