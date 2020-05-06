Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Starks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Mary Starks


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Mary Starks Obituary
DODGE CITY – Janice Mary Starks, 70, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 29, 1950 in Dodge City, Kansas, the Daughter of Wesley Hamilton and Edna Margaret (Tenbrink) Green. She loved spending time with her family and grandsons and also enjoyed gardening, sewing and embroidering.
Janice was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
On October 18, 1995 she married Greg Starks at Dodge City. He survives.
Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Ami Walton and husband Jarrett, Bemidji, Minnesota, and Heather Ede and husband Adam, Clearwater, Kansas; 4 brothers, Dick, Dwight, Mark and Alan Green; 4 sisters, Emily Green, Carol Glenn, Kathy Stegman and Kay Schmitt; 6 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Andrea Minet and sister Linda Offerle.
Services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the Janice Starks Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -