DODGE CITY – Janice Mary Starks, 70, died Friday, May 1, 2020 at her home.
She was born January 29, 1950 in Dodge City, Kansas, the Daughter of Wesley Hamilton and Edna Margaret (Tenbrink) Green. She loved spending time with her family and grandsons and also enjoyed gardening, sewing and embroidering.
Janice was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
On October 18, 1995 she married Greg Starks at Dodge City. He survives.
Other survivors include: 2 daughters, Ami Walton and husband Jarrett, Bemidji, Minnesota, and Heather Ede and husband Adam, Clearwater, Kansas; 4 brothers, Dick, Dwight, Mark and Alan Green; 4 sisters, Emily Green, Carol Glenn, Kathy Stegman and Kay Schmitt; 6 grandsons and 1 great-grandson.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Andrea Minet and sister Linda Offerle.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Saturday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Inurnment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Janice Starks Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.