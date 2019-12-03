|
|
Jarrett Frazer Koch, 35, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Comanche County Hospital in Coldwater, KS. Born March 14, 1984, at Coldwater, KS, he was the son of Richard Stanley Koch and Denise (Bergkamp) Amaro.
Jarrett was a lifetime resident of Comanche County, KS. He attended Protection Grade School, graduated from South Central High School in 2002, and attended Fort Hays State University, Kansas State University, and Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
Jarrett loved music and had a large collection of vinyl records. He was an avid reader and collected books and comic books. He enjoyed watching and playing sports and hunting. His priorities were his dog, Lucy, his family, and his friends. He will be greatly missed by them all.
He is survived by his mother: Denise Amaro of Coldwater, KS; his grandmother: Shelby Huslig of Fowler, KS; his sister: Andrea Koch of Wichita, KS; his dog: Lucy of the home; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Richard Koch; his grandparents: Paul & Mary Koch and Don Bergkamp; and his stepfather: Carlos Amaro.
Rosary service is at 5:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Fowler, KS.
Funeral mass is at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Fowler, KS, with Father Ted Skalsky officiating. At the family's request, guests are encouraged to wear casual attire.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Fowler Cemetery in Fowler, KS.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Chief Theater in care of Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, KS 67029.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019