Minnis Mortuary
214 S Main
Bucklin, KS 67834
(620) 826-3302

Jason Reagan Hancock


1970 - 2020
Jason Reagan Hancock Obituary
BUCKLIN - Jason Reagan Hancock, 49, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his residence in Bucklin, Kansas.
He was born on June 23, 1970 at Tyler, Texas the son of Clifford and Rhonda (Leteso) Hancock.
Jason moved from Tyler, Texas in 2008 to Bucklin, Kansas. He enjoyed going to Las Vegas, looking after his dogs, and watching movies, especially Star Wars. He was a loving friend, companion, and little brother and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include, life long companion and friend, Robert Austin, Bucklin, Kansas; his parents, Rhonda and Clifford Hancock; 2 sisters, Shannon Blackie, Greenwood, Indiana and Devin Gelenn and husband Darrin, Austin, Texas; 3 brothers, Andrew Laughlin, Houston, Texas, Matthew Hancock and wife Vanessa, and Adam Hancock, both of Tyler, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded death by his great grandparents, William "Pete" Elbert Morgan and Sarah Morgan and his grandmother, Helen Fox.
Graveside service will be held at a later date at the Bucklin Cemetery. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 20, 2020
