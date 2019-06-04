|
|
HUTCHINSON - Jeannine (Manis) Harris, 85, passed peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hospice House of Reno County in Hutchinson.
She was born September 11, 1933 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Carl and Pearl (Waggoner) Manis.
She graduated from Ford High School and on July 4,1952 married her high school
sweetheart, Don Harris.
She was a resident of Hutchinson since 1965. Jeannine worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell and AT&T, retiring after 30 years in 1994. She was a member of the Pioneers.
Jeannine loved gardening, crocheting, and embroidery. Her family is blessed with many of the afghan blankets, quilts and other craft items she made. Her flower beds were well known throughout the city. During retirement she enjoyed traveling, motorcycle riding, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include: 2 daughters, Barbara Nisly, Hutchinson, and Peggy Worden, Bellevue, Washington; 6 grandchildren, Don Worden and wife Jenn, Bellevue, WA, Matt Worden, Bellevue, WA, Melissa Wood and husband Scott, Okinawa, Japan, Joshua Nisly, Wamego, Jennifer Nisly, Wichita, and Jacob Nisly, Wichita; 3 great granddaughters, Madeline Wood, Eliana Wood, and Allis Wood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sister, Joanne (Manis) Hager, and husband, Don Harris.
Memorial graveside services will be held at Ford Cemetery on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:00 am. Cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorials to Hospice of Reno County in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 4, 2019