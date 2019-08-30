|
Dodge City - Jeff Blackburn, 55, died August 27, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on July 9, 1964 at Dodge City, Kansas the son of Johnny and Wanda Lee (Hacker) Blackburn.
He loved to ride motorcycles and was a avid pool player. Mr. Blackburn also enjoyed working on cars, fishing, taking road trips and spending time with his family.
He is survived by two sons Theodore Metcalf and his wife Cheyenne of Bloom; Jeffrey Metcalf of Hanston; one sister Mona Blackburn of Topeka; one brother Joseph Blackburn of Dodge City. He is also survived by two stepchildren Miranda Thyng of Sunrise Beach, Missouri; Bryan Flynn of Versailles, Missouri and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Johnny Lee Blackburn and Richard Blackburn.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday September 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Allen Smith presiding. Inurnment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Montezuma. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Jeff Blackburn Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 30, 2019