JOHNSON, KS - Jeff Wilson, age 48, of Johnson, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita, Kansas. He was born July 26, 1971, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Dennis and Kay (Eccleston) Wilson.
Jeff grew up on the farm in Hodgeman County helping his folks raise crops and cattle. He graduated from Jetmore High School in 1989 and continued his education at Garden City Community College where he was a member of the Meats Judging Team. He then received his Bachelor's Degree of Agriculture Education from Kansas State University in 1993 where he immediately started working at the K-State Research and Extension office in Hamilton County. Jeff was an advocate for extension; serving as President of KACAA and was a member of Sons of American Legion in Jetmore. Jeff was passionate about 4-H and livestock judging. Jeff would always say that the "4-H kids were his kids, before he had kids". He supported many kids including his own thru many years of 4-H. As the 4-H kids began to buy their animals for the year, Jeff would be just as excited if not more for the upcoming show year.
Jeff always knew how to have fun, he loved road trips with fellow extension agents, driving derby cars with his sons (as long as they got the cars ready), watching NASCAR and Sprint Car races, spending his summers harvesting with the McCracken Crew, and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. We all knew that Jeff had made it to Heaven when the Chiefs were able to pull ahead on Sunday, we decided that Jeff was the one calling the plays. Jeff loved anything K-State, especially tailgating with his family. He enjoyed doing anything with his family such as going to Horsethief Reservoir in the Dolphin anytime that he could get away.
Jeff married Melissa Moore on August 14, 1993, in Protection, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Wilson of the home; sons, Austin Wilson of the home, and Garrett Wilson of Seagraves, Texas; daughter, Reagan Wilson of the home; mother, Kay Wilson of Jetmore; and sister, Marci Bailey and husband, Mike of Hanston; and great-aunt and uncle, Lola and Jack Hess of Loveland, Colorado.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Dennis Wilson; grandparents, Orval and Viola Eccleston, Vernon and Esther Wilson, and grandfather, Walter Boise.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Stanton County Jr/Sr High School Auditorium in Johnson, Kansas, with Pastor Mary Courtney officiating. Graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City, Kansas. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Garnand Funeral Home in Johnson, Kansas. Memorials may be given to the Jeff Wilson Memorial Scholarship in care of Garnand Funeral Home, PO Box 715, Johnson, Kansas 67855. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 22, 2020