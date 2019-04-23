|
Dodge City - Jeffery "Jeff " Winkler, 57, died April 19, 2019 at SunPorch Nursing Home in Dodge City. He was born on April 27, 1961 in Dodge City, the son of William and Amy (Lenz) Winkler.
Jeff was raised on a farm outside of Dodge City where he learned a love of animals and mechanics. Later, after graduating High School, he joined his father's business hauling milk for the Associated Milk Producers Incorporated. He picked up milk from farmers' dairies and delivered it to various bottling plants. Jeff worked as a partner with his father until his father passed away in 2002. After this, he worked for Wessel Iron and Supply, Inc. of Dodge City, where he drove trucks, worked in the yard and repaired vehicles until he was no longer able to work. Jeff enjoyed hunting, fixing cars, and spending time with his friends and family.
He was a member of the First Church of God of Dodge City.
He is survived by his brother Greg Winkler and sister-in-law Rhonda Winkler of Dodge City; his nephews, Alan, Aaron and Adam Winkler; niece, Ariel Furgason; nephew-in-law, Trent Furgason; great niece, Adaline Furgason; and his two beloved dogs, Duke and Dexter. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Hendrickson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Jeff Winkler Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 23, 2019