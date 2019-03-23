Home

Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary Catholic Church
2300 E Meadowlark
Derby, KS
Jennifer Dawn (Ramsour) Miller

Jennifer Dawn (Ramsour) Miller Obituary
Derby - Jennifer Dawn (Ramsour) Miller, 46, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. Recitation of the Rosary: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Rd, Derby. Memorial Mass: 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at St Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Myron and Anna Wheaton, and Don and Helen Ramsour. Jennifer is survived by her children, Drew and Tyler Miller; parents, Don and Kathy Ramsour; two sisters, Kimberly Armstrong (Tom) and Tavi Lowery (Matt); nephew and nieces, Ashlyn and Lindsay Armstrong, Kameron and Kale Lowery; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was a graduate from Dodge City High School, Class of 1990.
Jennifer received her BS from Creighton University, Omaha and MS from The University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She worked for the KBI and Sedgwick County Crime Lab as a forensic scientist. Jennifer was bequeathed to the University of Kansas Medical School to honor her love of learning and science. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to the Drew and Tyler Miller Education Fund, c/o Credit Union of Dodge City, 1200 W Frontview St, Dodge City, KS 67801 or Circle of Hope Cancer Support, also in care of the Credit Union of Dodge City.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 23, 2019
