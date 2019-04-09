Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Jennifer Rivas Quezada Obituary
DODGE CITY - Jennifer Rivas Quezada, 17, died Monday, April 1, 2019 in Dodge City.
She was born December 19, 2001 the daughter of Florencio Rivas and Luz Maria Quezada. Jenny attended school in Dodge City. She loved doing her makeup, spending time with her family and friends, but most of all she really enjoyed taking care of her nieces and nephews. She was a very sweet and selfless person, always helping others and making sure everyone else was happy.
Survivors include: her parents; 2 sisters, Luz Ana Casey and husband John, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Vianca Ramirez, Dodge City; 5 brothers, Luis Raul Soto, Phoenix, Arizona, Daniel Rivas, Julio Ramirez, Angel Ramirez, and Damian Ramirez all of Dodge City; 1 niece and 4 nephews, and many extended family members.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with Jose Granados officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Jennifer Rivas Quezada Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 9, 2019
