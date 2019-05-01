|
DODGE CITY - Jerome E. Bogner, 73, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City.
He was born January 4, 1946 at Dodge City, the son of Edward J. and Angeline (Schinstock) Bogner. He was a lifelong Ford County resident, graduating from St. Mary of the Plains High School and Southwest Kansas Area Vocational Technical School both in Dodge City. He farmed throughout his life and was a Meat Inspector for USDA for over 26 years.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City as well as a volunteer for the Ford County Fire Department. He was a dog lover and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren, often helping coach them in sports or just attending their many activities.
On April 16, 1977 he married Connie Ann Wiehebrink at Dodge City. She preceded him in death on August 5, 2005.
Survivors include: his 3 children, Kevin Bogner and wife Michelle, Dodge City, Kathy Phillips and husband Josh, Dodge City and Lee Bogner and wife Kyla, Dodge City; 2 sisters, Judy Dockendorf and husband Richard, Kinsley and Arlene Busch and husband Anthony, Dodge City; 5 grandchildren, Amarai, Kyson and Kase Bogner and Zoie and Kinser Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Norbert Hageman and 2 grandchildren, Aleise and Keric Bogner.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 1, 2019