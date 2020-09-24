Jerry Glenn Jensen, age 81, Grove Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital, Tulsa Oklahoma.

Jerry was born March 16, 1939 in Kinsley, Kansas to the late (father) James Jensen and (mother) Bridgett Naab Jensen.

Jerry was preceded in death by one son, Glenn Jensen; Son-in-law Jim Price; Mother in-law Agnes Kane; Father in-law Elbert Kane; Brother in-law Bill Kane and grandson Heath Jensen.

Jerry owned and operated Village Square Cleaners in Dodge City, Kansas for 19 years. Jerry & Rosalie moved/retired to Grove Oklahoma in 1996 where they purchased their dream home on the lake. Jerry enjoyed living on the lake fishing, gardening and taking his children and grandchildren on the lake for boat rides. Jerry & Rosalie later moved into the city of Grove OK in 2013.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Rosalie Jensen, Sister – Dorthy Jensen Barnes, Nesbit MS, Son - Robert Jensen and Partner - Robert Bonfiglio, Van Nuys California, Daughter - Mindy Price, Grove OK, Daughter-in-law – Paula Jensen, Dodge City KS. Brother & Sister in-laws - David Kane & Janice Kane, Dodge City KS and Darlene Byrum & Dean Byrum, Grove OK. Five grandchildren, Derek Jensen & Wife Natalie, Lawrence KS – Blaise Jensen Dewell & Husband Brian, Derby KS – Jennifer Price, Galena KS, Steffanie Price, Grove OK & Caitlin Price, Grove OK.

Six great grandchildren – Rylee, McKenzie, Summer, Sawyer, Jamison and Eliza.

Celebration of life for Jerry will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 – 10 a.m., in the Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church in Grove OK.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove OK.

