DODGE CITY - Jessie N. Gutierrez, 72, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at the Hays Medical Center.
He was born February 10, 1947 at Spearville, the son of Carmen and Maclovia (Ontiberos) Gutierres. He was a lifetime area resident was a mechanic for the Kansas Department of Transportation for 38 years until retiring on July 1, 2012.
He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City and was an avid golfer.
On December 8, 1969 he married Carolyn Blea in Wichita.
Survivors include: his wife of 49 years, Carolyn, Dodge City; their 2 daughters, Tracy Gutierrez (Marco Reyes), Dodge City and Celeste Buehne and husband Terry, Arlington, Texas; a brother, Mark Gutierres and wife Jennifer, Dodge City; 11 grandchildren, Angelica Garcia, Kyelee Buehne, Brooklyn Garcia, Sydnee Buehne, Baylee Buehne, Asppen Withers, Jade Buehne, Ian Buehne, Aaliyah Reyes, Roman Reyes and Brady Reyes; and 4 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Mariyah Reyes.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery with full military honors by Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 16, 2019