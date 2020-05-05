|
DODGE CITY – Jewel Ilene Glaze Shelton, 100, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Dodge City.
Born April 7, 1920 she was a daughter of the late Charles Faye and Lula May Greaser of rural Elkhart, Kansas. Ilene moved to Minneola, Kansas to attend Minneola High School living with her sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Cecil Kintner. She graduated in 1939.
Ilene was married to Raymond Glaze in 1940. They lived in Minneola until his death in 1981. She was a devoted mother and homemaker. She was surrounded by a large family unit and loved to plan and cook for any and all family gatherings. Ilene enjoyed playing cards in her spare time which she continued throughout her life. Ilene worked at J.C. Penney's in Dodge City until her retirement.
In 1983, Ilene was united in marriage a second time to Cecil J. Shelton. They resided in Dodge City until his death in 2002. They enjoyed many wonderful trips together across the US. They also loved to "flip" houses. She had a gift for interior design and decorating.
Ilene was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She had one older brother, Paul Greaser of Troy, Kansas and two older sisters Thelma Kintner and Juanita Church of Minneola.
Ilene was preceded in death by three children Claudia Deana Glaze in 1948, Devon Edgar Glaze in 1953, and Daniel Harlan Glaze in 2012. She has two surviving sons, Dennis Lyle Glaze of Skiatook, Oklahoma and Donald Raymond Glaze of Fountain Inn, South Carolina. Along with many nieces and nephews, she also has 12 grand children, 16 great grand children and 10 great great grand children.
Due to CDC guidelines regarding the coronavirus, the funeral service will be live streamed at 10:00 am Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with Jeff Hiers officiating. Family and friends may view through Ziegler Funeral Chapel's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/zieglerfuneralchapel/. Burial will follow at Appleton Township Cemetery south of Minneola. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. A private celebration of her life will be held online through Zoom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
From the Greaser family Bible:
She is sleeping, calmly sleeping,
In a new made grave today.
We are weeping, sadly weeping,
for our mother gone away.
One by one the tender Shepherd
Gathers loved ones to his fold,
and he draws them to His bosom
With a tenderness untold.
----Aunt Sarah
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 5, 2020