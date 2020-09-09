Jimmy (Jim) Lee Barnett, of Yukon, OK, was received into the arms of the angels Wednesday, May 27, at the age of 83, after a courageous battle with cancer. A Military Memorial Service will be held September 10 at 11:00 am at Fort Dodge Veterans' Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Kansas Army National Guard Military Funeral Honor Guard and the American Legion 8th District Honor Guard.

Friends may visit with family after the service at the Senior Center in Wright, KS. Masks are required for both events.

Born September 2, 1936 in Bristow, OK, to the late Florence and Paul Barnett, Jim was the eldest of 14 children. Jim married his angel on earth, Shirley Ann on April 23, 1960, recently celebrating 60 years of happiness together. Jim and Shirley lived in Dodge City, KS, until retiring to Yukon, OK in 1999. Jim graduated from Bucklin High School in Bucklin, KS, and started his career as a newspaper printer with the Bucklin Banner. He went to work for the High Plains Journal in Dodge City, KS, and retired after 33 years there as the Assistant to the Publisher. Jim also served in the Army; both National Guard and Reserves, for 40 years, from Nov 1955 to Sept 1996. He served as the Commandant of the USAR Training Center in Wichita, KS and retired in 1996 with the rank of Colonel. Jim was very active in civic groups. In Dodge City, he served as a member, and held all officer positions, of Dodge City Roundup and Boot Hill Museum. He was inducted into the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2009. While in Dodge City, Jim was also an active member of Lions Club. He continued his affiliation with Lions Club after the move to OK as a member of the NW Lions Club. Jim served as a District Governor and was also active with the Oklahoma Lions Eye Bank. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Usher. He was also a Third Degree Knight of Columbus. He and Shirley are currently members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang, OK.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Florence, and brothers, Richard, Leslie and Jerry. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Shirley; his children, Deborah Duty and spouse, John, Terence Barnett and Sheryl Gillespie; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Elliott and fiancé', Andy, lan Duty-Dean and spouse, Zac and Annamarie Morrow and spouse, Colin; great-grandchildren, Josalyn and Jillian Abney; siblings, David, Margaret (Coker), Dennis, Randy, Jack, Anne (Orr), Sue (Torson), Steven, Pat and Mike; sisters-in-law, Theresa and Tina; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Cards may be sent to 323 NW 19th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103.

