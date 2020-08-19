1/1
Joan Clara Temaat
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPEARVILLE– Joan Clara Temaat, 87, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Edwards County Hospital in Kinsley, Kansas. She was born on March 9, 1933 at McAllen, Texas the daughter of Walter and Pauline (Schulte) Demuth. She was a lifetime area resident, raised on a farm Northeast of Spearville and was a graduate of Spearville High School. Early in life, she was a telephone operator and worked at First National Bank in Spearville and later worked at ALCO as well as the school in Spearville as a cook and a librarian.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Daughters of Isabella and Happy Knotters all in Spearville. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and collecting salt and pepper shakers.
On August 26, 1952 she married Robert J. Temaat at Spearville, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.
Survivors include: her 5 children, John Temaat and wife Esther, Dennis Temaat and wife Joyce, all of Dodge City, Connie Salmon, Buffalo, Missouri, Tom Temaat and wife Janet, Cumby, Texas and Mike Temaat and wife Cheryle, Leonardville, Kansas; a sister, Louise Birzer, Chula Vista, California, a brother, Raymond Demuth and wife Sandy, Wichita; 3 sisters-in-law, Phyllis Temaat, Val Temaat both of Oakley, Kansas, and Lu Ewing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 17 Grandchildren; 31 Great Grandchildren and 2 on the way; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Demuth and son-in- law, Calvin Salmon.
Vigil service followed by Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 both at St. John Baptist Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Windthorst Heritage, Inc. in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved