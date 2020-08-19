SPEARVILLE– Joan Clara Temaat, 87, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Edwards County Hospital in Kinsley, Kansas. She was born on March 9, 1933 at McAllen, Texas the daughter of Walter and Pauline (Schulte) Demuth. She was a lifetime area resident, raised on a farm Northeast of Spearville and was a graduate of Spearville High School. Early in life, she was a telephone operator and worked at First National Bank in Spearville and later worked at ALCO as well as the school in Spearville as a cook and a librarian.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Daughters of Isabella and Happy Knotters all in Spearville. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and collecting salt and pepper shakers.
On August 26, 1952 she married Robert J. Temaat at Spearville, Kansas. He preceded her in death on January 9, 2011.
Survivors include: her 5 children, John Temaat and wife Esther, Dennis Temaat and wife Joyce, all of Dodge City, Connie Salmon, Buffalo, Missouri, Tom Temaat and wife Janet, Cumby, Texas and Mike Temaat and wife Cheryle, Leonardville, Kansas; a sister, Louise Birzer, Chula Vista, California, a brother, Raymond Demuth and wife Sandy, Wichita; 3 sisters-in-law, Phyllis Temaat, Val Temaat both of Oakley, Kansas, and Lu Ewing, Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 17 Grandchildren; 31 Great Grandchildren and 2 on the way; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Donald Demuth and son-in- law, Calvin Salmon.
Vigil service followed by Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 7:00 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020 both at St. John Baptist Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the church with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Wednesday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Windthorst Heritage, Inc. in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.