Dodge City - Joan Myra Jillie, 72, died May 25, 2019 at her home in Dodge City. She was born on May 13, 1947 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, the daughter of John Monroe and Juanita M. (Frisby) Jillie.
As a child, Joan moved to various places with her family. For the past 23 years, Joan had been a resident of Arrowhead West. Joan was happy and very much loved by her family.
Joan is survived by two sisters, Janet Rogers and husband, Paul of Wichita and Joyce Feldman of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Thursday May 30, 2019 from noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Arrowhead West in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 29, 2019