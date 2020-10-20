Phil and I would like to send our sympathy to you, Fred and all your family. Although we have never met your wife, we can tell she is a lovely lady and will be missed by all who knew her. Glad that we had our class reunion in 2013. Was wonderful to catch up with you & all our classmates. You are in our thoughts & prayers. Peggy Moomaw Soice



Peggy Moomaw Soice