Dodge City - It is with profound sadness that the family of JoAnn Blea Sanchez, 70 years old, announces her passing on October 14, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on September 3, 1950 in Dodge City, Kansas the beloved daughter of Henry and Lila Blea.
Mother, Grandmother, wife, sister, aunt, cousin and modern day saint. She was an extraordinary person in every role she was. Her selfless love radiated the room the moment she stepped in. Her heart was the strongest part about her. Grounded in faith, she reflected the meaning of what true, pure love meant.
You would be sure to find her sewing aprons, crafting, volunteering at the Manor of the Plains, playing cards, spending time with her family, or visiting her children and grandchildren in either Texas or Colorado.
She will be lovingly remembered by husband, Fred J. Sanchez of Dodge City; children, John M. Blea of New Castle, Colorado and Leslie R. Sanchez (Price) and husband Aaron Price of Ingleside, Texas; grandchildren: Joshua T. Guthrie and companion, Brenda A. Cole of New Castle, Colorado, Brooke A. Blea of New Castle, Colorado, Meagan R. Price and fiancé, Javier Cortinas of Alice, Texas, Haley N. Blea of New Castle, Colorado, and Austin J. Price of Ingleside, Texas. In her lifetime she was also blessed with great-grand children: Andrew, Adalyn, Evelyn, Lilly, Desmond, and Aaylah. JoAnn is also survived by two sisters, Stella Martinez and husband Joe of Dodge City; Esther Espinosa and Phil Gonzalez of Dodge City; two brothers Eddie Blea and wife Gloria of Hutchinson and Jim Blea and wife Margie of Sacramento, California; brother-in-law, Tom Perez of Dodge City. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lila Blea, five brothers William Blea, Henry Blea, Johnny Blea, Joe Blea, Emilio Blea, and four sisters Rita Fernandez, Gloria Blea, Delores Blea, and Helen Perez.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. The funeral Mass will follow the rosary at 10 a.m. with burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Manor of the Plains Resident Activities in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com