Jetmore – Joanne M. Clarke, 81, was born January 25, 1939 in Boston, Massachusetts, to John P. Babin and Blanche E. (Bourget) Babin and passed away on October 5, 2020 in Jetmore. She was raised on Mission Hill, MA and lived there until her marriage to Velven D. Clarke on May 30, 1958 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Basilica in Boston, at which time they moved to Jetmore, Kansas.
Joanne had been a resident of Jetmore since 1958. Children born to this marriage were Yvonne (Bonny) (Terry) Clarke McCarty, Kingsdown, KS, Daniel D. Clarke (Sheryll), Mount Hope, KS, Michael L. Clarke and Kelly R. Clarke (Desdia), Jetmore, KS; Nine Grandchildren, Danielle (White) Dulin (Mike), Jeremy L. Page (Angelita), Ryan Clarke Lomas, Jennifer Clarke Rudzik (Quinten), Lynzie Clarke, Serra Clarke, Jeron Barham, Tyler Jones and Anne Shackelford; Six Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Bonny McCarty; son, Michael L. Clarke; sister, Kay Fournier Boucher and a brother, Paul Babin.
Joanne was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore. Former owner of Land Title Services of Hodgeman County, member of Jetmore Arts Council, former Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Lions Club member and was a past president, Executive Secretary of the Abstracters Board of Examiners, proud member of the NRA, GWRRA, Amateur artist, earning many awards for her art work. Former Co-Owner of Clarke's Corner Café, Clarke Liquor, Mr. C's Tees and Crafts and was also a former 4-H Leader.
Vigil and Rosary service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore, KS. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Church, and service will be viewable via Facebook live at www.facebook.com/beckwithmortuary
, with Father John Forkuoh presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jetmore.
Memorials may be given to St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Jetmore or Circle of Hope (Cancer support group of Dodge City, KS) in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.