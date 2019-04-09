|
CIMARRON – Joe Franklin Briggs, 72, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home.
He was born January 28, 1947 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of John and Elma (Hill) Briggs. He was a lifetime area resident. He was a computer Tech for Cargill for over 35 years.
Joe enjoyed hunting, camping, boating and going to the state fair which he missed very few during his life. He loved to be around his family and see his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On November 20, 1970 he married Ada Frazee at Cimarron, Kansas. She survives.
Other survivors include 6 children, Mike Schubert, Wichita, Kansas, Dana Manna, Holcomb, Kansas, Dale Schubert and wife Kim, Dodge City, Randy Briggs and wife Michelle, Wichita, Kansas, Justin Briggs and wife Tracee, Dodge City and Michelle Gifford and husband Darren, Wichita, Kansas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and baby brother John.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church, Cimarron with David Johnson officiating. Book signing will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Cimarron. There will be no public visitation, cremation has taken place. Private family inurnment will be at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to the First Christian Church Cimarron in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446, Cimarron, Kansas 67835. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 9, 2019