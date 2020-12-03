DODGE CITY- Joe Q. Martinez, 88, longtime resident of Dodge City passed away on November 30, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on May 30, 1932 at Dodge City, the son of Jose and Juana (Quesada) Martinez.
Joe grew up in Dodge City and served in the United States Navy. On February 28, 1953 he married Stella Blea in Clayton, New Mexico. Joe worked construction for many years and retired from Winter Livestock. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, dancing and music.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a lifetime member of the Howard Gotschall Post#1714, V.F.W. and G.I. Forum all of Dodge City.
Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Stella Martinez of Dodge City; a son, Tim and the late Juana of Wichita; five daughters, Rachel Holguin and husband Geronimo of Lewis, Connie Marquez and husband Manuel of Dodge City, Cindy Ruiz and the late Eduardo of Dodge City, MaryAnn Holguin and husband Prudencio of Lewis, and Rose Chilcoat and husband Steve of Overland Park; a sister, Kate Carmona of Dodge City; 28 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Emilio Joseph and Raymond Joseph; five brothers and four sisters.
Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors by US Navy Military Honors and American Legion 8th District honor guard. Book Signing will be at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday December 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a rosary at Noon. Memorials are suggested to Howard Gotschall Post#1714, V.F.W. in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.