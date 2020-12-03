1/1
Joe Q. Martinez
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY- Joe Q. Martinez, 88, longtime resident of Dodge City passed away on November 30, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born on May 30, 1932 at Dodge City, the son of Jose and Juana (Quesada) Martinez.
Joe grew up in Dodge City and served in the United States Navy. On February 28, 1953 he married Stella Blea in Clayton, New Mexico. Joe worked construction for many years and retired from Winter Livestock. He enjoyed spending time with his family, going fishing, dancing and music.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a lifetime member of the Howard Gotschall Post#1714, V.F.W. and G.I. Forum all of Dodge City.
Joe is survived by his wife of 67 years, Stella Martinez of Dodge City; a son, Tim and the late Juana of Wichita; five daughters, Rachel Holguin and husband Geronimo of Lewis, Connie Marquez and husband Manuel of Dodge City, Cindy Ruiz and the late Eduardo of Dodge City, MaryAnn Holguin and husband Prudencio of Lewis, and Rose Chilcoat and husband Steve of Overland Park; a sister, Kate Carmona of Dodge City; 28 grandchildren, 78 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Emilio Joseph and Raymond Joseph; five brothers and four sisters.
Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday December 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with military honors by US Navy Military Honors and American Legion 8th District honor guard. Book Signing will be at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday December 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a rosary at Noon. Memorials are suggested to Howard Gotschall Post#1714, V.F.W. in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Rosary
12:00 PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved