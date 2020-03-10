|
|
John Delevan 'Del' Bauer, 70, of Hutchinson, died March 2, 2020, at Robert Dole Veterans Hospital, Wichita. He was born November 29, 1949, in Ransom, to John and Josephine (Schwartzkopf) Bauer.
John graduated from Ransom High School in 1967. He was a master of many trades, including: plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, mechanics, and farming. John was a member of Communities That Care, Watch D.O.G.S., VFW Post #1361, and American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68.
On March 11, 1972, he married Patricia McMillan, in Dodge City. They shared 43 years together before she passed on March 14, 2015.
John is survived by: son, James Sharp, Ness City; daughters, Barbara Clark (Raymond), Cimarron, Victoria Bauer and Kathrine Baker (Logan), both of Hutchinson; sisters, Lynetta Skaggs, Sylvia Bauer, Judy Lee, Linda Ummel, Ruth Bauer, Juanita Ottley, and Beatrice Bauer; brothers, Mark Bauer and Jacob Bauer; grandchildren, Breckon (Kelly) Bauer, Brianna Hayes, Brooklyn Hayes, Johnathan Bauer, Nevaeh Baker, Clayton Baker, and Isabella Baker; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Bauer, Drew Bauer, Alexiz Jaso, and Adrian Hayes.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Patricia Bauer; infant daughter, Lisa Sharp; and sister, Carole Wolfe.
Cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration will take place at Wertz Street Emporium at a later date, to be announced by the family. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the John Bauer Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 10, 2020