Dodge City - John G. Barnes "Barney", 80, died peacefully July 4, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 3, 1938 in Bushton, the son of Lyle and Edith Barnes.
John was raised in Kinsley, graduating from Kinsley High School in 1957. After high school, he joined the United States Army. He served and trained at several Army bases in the states before he was shipped out to Korea. John served in Korea for 14 months before returning to Fort Lewis in Washington. After completing his service, he returned to Dodge City, where he married the love of his life, Joyce Smith on September 10, 1960.
During college he worked at Co-ed Cleaners. He later worked at Speed King, CIT Financial and finally retired from Farmland Industries after 26 years. Throughout his life, John enjoyed participating in sports; including baseball, basketball and bowling. He also loved watching KU Basketball. He was a simple man and one of few words, but he loved deeply.
John was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Kansas Masonic Lodge, as well as the Veterans' of Foreign Wars. He was also a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Barnes of Dodge City; daughter Debbie Barnes Marquis and husband Hoyt of Leawood; two granddaughters Dr. Kaitlin Marquis of St. Louis, MO and Sarah Marquis Daniels and husband Cameron of Fairway; sister Jessie and husband Richard; and brother Donald "Tookie" Barnes and wife Jan. He was preceded in death by his parents Lyle and Edith Barnes; and siblings Robert Lee Barnes and Lila J. Schaller.
Memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. Military honors at the church provided by KSARNG Military Honors. A book signing will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM with the family present from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 9, 2019