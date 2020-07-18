1/1
John H. Herrmann
1955 - 2020
DODGE CITY – John H. Herrmann, 64, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita.
He was born August 21, 1955 at Spearville, the son of George A. and Rita Pauline (Vogel) Herrmann. He attended schools in Dodge City, graduated high school from Thomas Moore Prep in Hays and attended Ft. Hays State University. He had a love for the cattle business and was a rancher and farmer all of his life. He enjoyed horses, roping and the ranches in New Mexico. He was a generous supporter of many organizations especially ones that involved youth. He also enjoyed competitive games.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City and Knights of Columbus Council 3218, Jetmore.
Survivors include: his brothers and sister, Ronnie and wife Dina, Ford, Tom and wife Kay, Sherman, Texas, David and companion Lisa Thummel Schriver, El Paso, Texas, Danny and wife Colleen, Dodge City and Mary Michelle Jantz and husband Keith, Ennis, Texas; many nephews and nieces that he loved; and aunts and uncle, Henrietta Schulte, Ft. Collins, Colorado, Carol Sue Vogel, Wichita, Liz Loibl, Dodge City and Clara Schmitt and husband Charles, Kinsley and Betty Herrmann, Lakin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 am Monday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Cremation will follow the Mass. Visitation will be Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Private family inurnment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Young Guns Rodeo Association (to be used for Top Hands Scholarships) in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
July 17, 2020
Thinking of you all.
Betty Jo Gigot
Friend
