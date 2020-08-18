1/1
John H. Thompson
1954 - 2020
John H. Thompson, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 in his home at the age of 66 surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on August 10, 1954 in Greensburg, Kansas to John and Marlene (Barber) Thompson. On October 20, 1973 he married the love of his life Mary Bettes. Together they had four children, Anna Thompson, Jeremy Thompson, Heather Thompson, and Amanda Thompson. From there, their family was joined by seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and two more on the way.
Throughout his life he held many positions including the Garfield Co-op, ALCO, and LMHT at Larned State Hospital. One of his biggest career accomplishments was serving the Dodge City community as an RN and eventually, Director of the ICU at Western Plains Medical Complex where he started the SANE/SART program to help the victims of sexual assault.
Survivors include: his wife, Mary Thompson of the home; daughters, Anna, Heather, and Amanda Thompson all of Dodge City, Kansas; sisters, Carlene Wilkening and husband Dwight, Hutchinson, Kansas, Doris Wolfe and husband Jessie, Lindon, Kansas, Shirley Fuentes and husband Ralph, Amarillo, Texas, and Susan Jordan and husband Tim, Hutchinson, Kansas; 7 Grandchildren; 3 Great Grandchildren; and 2 more to join the family in 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a son, Jeremy Thompson.
Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Pastor Bill Stapleton officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Greensburg. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. The family suggests memorials to The American Lung Cancer Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
AUG
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
