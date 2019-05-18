Home

Baalmann Mortuary
190 S Franklin
Colby, KS 67701
(785) 462-2331
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baalmann Mortuary
190 S Franklin
Colby, KS 67701
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Colby Methodist Church
John Henry Schroeder, 85, of Colby, died Monday, May 13, 2019, at Citizens Medical Center, Colby. He was born October 21, 1933, in Thomas County, KS, to Leon M. and Protus (Ackard) Schroeder. John graduated from Levant High School with the class of 1951. He married Betty Stickel on May 23, 1952. John was a lifetime farmer and cattleman, especially loving wheat harvest. He was a member of the Masons, receiving a 50-year pin, a life member if ISIS Shrine and a life member of the Elks and served on several boards. John was a member of the Levant Community Church. He and Betty enjoyed traveling and wintering in Texas.
John was preceded in death by his parents, son John Richard "Rick" Schroeder; brother Robert Schroeder; sister Mary Garrett and niece Gloria Ribordy.
He is survived by his wife Betty, of Colby; daughters, Diana (John) Presley, Dodge City, KS and Debra (Bob) Aday, Waxahachie, TX; sister Lois Anne Frodin, Goodland, KS; six grandchildren, Jeremy (Janie) Presley, Courtney (Matt) Howard, Ashley (Brock) Seidl, Benjamin Schroeder, Nicolas (Kelly) Schroeder and Von Aday and eleven great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019 at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby. A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Colby Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the or the Levant Community Church, in care of Baalmann Mortuary, PO Box 391, Colby, KS 67701. For condolences or information visit www.baalmannmortuary.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 18, 2019
