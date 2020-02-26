Home

Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 773-4553
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
1925 - 2020
WICHITA, KS - John J. Hampel, 95, dairyman and farmer, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born February 2, 1925, in Pretty Prairie, Kansas, the son of Fred William and Helen Emma (Beat) Hampel. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, Wichita, Kansas. On April 28, 1954, John married Florence M. "Flo" Huelskamp at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fowler, Kansas. Survivors: sons, Garret (Kathy) and Dennis (Connie) all of Wichita, Mike (LeAnne) of Garden City, Timothy of Kingman; sisters, Martha Kerschen of Garden Plain, Geraldine Ziegler (Phil) of Pratt; brother-in-law, Kenn Heithaus; sisters-in-law, Oliva Hampel and Phyllis Hampel of Wichita, Pat Hampel of Kingman; 3 grandsons; 2 great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife; stepmother, Helen Marie (Foxworthy) Hampel; sisters, Florence Kelsey, Berenice Bergkamp, Ernestine Hon, Ruth Heithaus; brothers, Alfred, Norbert, Paul and Martin Hampel; brothers-in-law, C.I. Kelsey, Albin Bergkamp, Eugene Hon, Melvin Kerschen; sisters-in-law, Mariann Hampel and great-granddaughter, Ryan Grace Hampel. Parish Rosary will be 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Friends may call at the Church from 6:00 p.m. until the Rosary begins. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 28, also at the church. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235; Park West Retirement Community, 505 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS 67212 and The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 26, 2020
