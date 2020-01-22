|
DODGE CITY - John Larry Matthews, 77, passed away January 20, 2020 at home in Manhattan. He was born on October 14, 1942 in Wichita, the son of Earl Matthews and Margaret (Whitaker) Matthews. On July 20, 1963 he married Nancy K. Eining at Spearville. She preceded him in death September 7, 2006. On May 3, 2008 he married Karen Droste-Lorimor in Lawrence. She survives.
John grew up on a farm in Windthorst and graduated from Windthorst High School. A resident of Dodge City for 45 years, he worked for Kansas State Grain Inspection for many years prior to going into the electronic repair business working for Electronic Service Company and then opening John's Electronics. Later he worked for Stewart Heating and Plumbing prior to retiring. In his early years John enjoyed trap shooting, camping, coaching his kids in youth sports and later becoming passionate about classic cars, driving his '34 Ford 5-Window Coupe and '54 Chevy Bel Air convertible to car shows throughout the United States.
He was a long-time member of Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe of Dodge City, St. Thomas More Catholic Church of Manhattan, the Knights of Columbus and the River City Cruisers Car Club. John also volunteered at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for a number of years.
He is survived by his wife Karen Matthews of Manhattan: a son, Monty Matthews (Sue), of Pratt; two daughters, Lynnette Brummett (Jason), of Manhattan and Heather Contreras (Butch), of Wichita; a brother Frank Lampe (Marsha) of Kingston, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Tyler Matthews, Jordan (Matthews) Lucas, Brice, Brady and Jessi Brummett, Griffin Contreras and Michael Schath; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer Matthews and Simeon Lucas and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents Earl Matthews, Margaret Matthews-Lampe, step-dad Henry Lampe; siblings Cleve Matthews, Doral Matthews, Mark Lampe, Linus Lampe, Joe Lampe and Mary Lois (Lampe) Sullivan.
Visitation will held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on January 23, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 PM with the Vigil service following at 7:00 PM at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. A John Matthews memorial fund has been set up with proceeds going to River City Cruisers of Northeast Kansas or the Windthorst Heritage fund in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel. Thought and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 22, 2020