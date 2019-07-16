|
|
DODGE CITY - John Michael Wilhelm was born on April 26, 1945 in Humansville, Missouri to Adam and Rosie Mae Myers Wilhelm. He died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 74 years.
John was a veteran of the Armed Forces and proudly served his country with The United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He served aboard the USS Ranger and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
John worked several jobs throughout his life, including working on a wheat harvest crew and as a welder, but most recently was the receiving department supervisor at Home Depot in Owasso. John was a lifetime member of the Owasso VFW Post #7180. He enjoyed a variety of pastimes, especially traveling. John was a very talented woodworker and loved working on different projects and works of art. He also very much enjoyed doing yard work.
Those he leaves behind who hold many cherished memories of him include: brother and sister-in-law, Wendel and Mary Wilhelm; son, Jimmy Peters; 2 daughters, Marcee Wilhelm and Dana Smith; granddaughter, Michaela Gorenflo; step-daughter, Shelley Shorey.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Shorb.
Memorial Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Missionary Church, 1310 Avenue C, Dodge City with a dinner following the service.
The family requests any memorial contributions to be made to the Owasso VFW Post #7180, P. O. Box 1482, Owasso, Oklahoma 74055. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 16, 2019