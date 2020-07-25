FORT DODGE, KANSAS - John Roberts, 90, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Halsey Hall in Fort Dodge, Kansas.
John was born on October 26, 1929, in Stockton, Kansas, to Millie and Leon Roberts. He attended school in Naponee, Nebraska, and later obtained his GED. John proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. While stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Anneleise, and they were married. To this union six children were born. While his children grew, John enjoyed their involvement with horses where he dedicated his time as a 4-H horse project leader. For many years, John owned his own plumbing and heating/AC business where he served his home town, Orleans, Nebraska, and the surrounding area. For the past 25 years, John resided at Fort Dodge where he eagerly volunteered in many capacities at the fort and enjoyed his time playing cards with other residents. As a veteran, John also managed the VFW Buddy Poppy Program. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1520 in Dodge City. John was also an active member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Wright, Kansas.
John was blessed with a wealth of family. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anneleise of Fort Dodge; sons, Johnnie Roberts and wife, Vicki of Paradise, Kansas; Donald Roberts and wife, Shelia of Phillipsburg, Kansas; daughters Anna Ledbetter and husband, Rick of Walland, Tennessee; Helen Rains and husband, Cecil of Amarillo, Texas; Sue England and husband, Scott of Ogallala, Nebraska; Pamela Goracke and husband, Jim of Bucklin, Kansas; 18 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Neil Roberts of Orleans, Nebraska; and a sister, Anita Van Allen of Mobile, Alabama. He was preceded in death by parents Leon and Millie Roberts; and 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
John was a devoted husband, father, and veteran, but most importantly served the lord through all these capacities.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Wright. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday at the church with Fr. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Inurnment will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery at Ft. Dodge with full military rites by the United States Air Force and American Legion District 8. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Kansas Soldiers Home or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas, 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.