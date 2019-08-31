|
|
Dodge City - Jolene Ann Stegman, 78, died August 30, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. She was born on November 12, 1940 in Spearville, the daughter of Vince and Henrietta (Klenke) Stegman.
Jolene was raised in Spearville, graduating from Spearville High School. On April 4, 1958, Jolene was united in marriage to Gerald Stegman. They celebrated 61 years of marriage this past April. After her children were older, Jolene worked for Dr. Copeland for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, painting, gardening, and running.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
Jolene is survived by her husband Gerald of Dodge City; four children, Deborah Bianchino and husband Ed of Overland Park, Gary Stegman and wife Stacy of Choctaw, Oklahoma, Patricia Brening and husband Kevin of Hutchinson, and Richard Stegman and wife Becky of Shawnee; nine grandchildren, Christopher and Alyssa Bianchino, Amber Norris, Chelsy Stegman, Caleb, Konner, and Kyndal Brening, and Gavin and Hayden Stegman; five brothers, John Stegman of Spearville, Kenneth Stegman of Liberal, Ed Stegman of Wright, Bob Stegman of Overland Park, and Glenn Stegman of Lincoln; and one sister, Susan Barragree of Kansas City. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a vigil to follow at 7:00 PM also at Swaim Funeral Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart School Endowment Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 31, 2019