DODGE CITY - Jon D. "Dave" Wagner, 77, died June 14, 2019 at Intergris Hospice House, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He was born on February 23, 1942 at Ellsworth, the son of Francis D., Sr. and Mary Virginia (Van Buren) Wagner.
Dave graduated from McPherson High School and Kansas State University with a degree in Political Science. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity. Dave enlisted in the US Army in 1963 and was stationed in Germany and later transferred to the Army Reserves where he was honorably discharged in 1969.
He was a member of the Ahearn Fund Board of Directors, past board member of the K-State Alumni Association, "Trustee Emeritus" of the Kansas State University Foundation, and member of the Kansas State Foundation's President Club.
Dave arrived in Dodge City to make a permanent home in 1977. He was employed by and served as Vice President of Kitchens, Inc. until his retirement in 1990. Dave also served as a Board of Director of the 1st National Bank of Dodge City.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City and a member of St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Wright, Knights of Columbus of Dodge City, and the NRA.
Dave is survived by wife, Lynn of the home; two daughters, Courtney Ancel and Jennifer Sowers; two stepdaughters, Cynthia Davis and Nikki Little; two brothers, Michael Wagner and Kenneth Wagner; five stepsisters; 3 stepbrothers, eleven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carol, step-father; a brother, Phillip; a grandson, Blake; one stepsister, one half brother and one half sister.
Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe followed by a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral on Friday June 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Robert A Schreemmer and Rev. John Strasser presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with Military Honors. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Thursday June 20, 2019 from Noon to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas State Foundation in memory of Dave Wagner for cancer research in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 19, 2019