Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Dodge City, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Ossiel Hernandez


2011 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Ossiel Hernandez Obituary
DODGE CITY - Jonathan Ossiel Hernandez, 7, died suddenly Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center.
Jonathan was born July 17, 2011 at Dodge City, Kansas the son of Claudia L. Andazola and Juan Carlos Hernandez Ruiz.
He had just finished the second grade and was looking forward to being a third grader at Miller Elementary School Dodge City. Jonathan enjoyed playing, jumping on the trampoline and swimming. His favorite colors were blue and red.
Survivors include: his parents; one sister, Ziara Johanna Hernandez; grand parents, Rosalia Andazola, Elvira Ruiz, Nina Gallegos, and Carmelita Dominguez; grand father, Luis Armando Andazola; 4 aunts, Mayra Andazola, Alma Cecilia Ruiz, Adriana Ruiz, and Carmen Vazquez; 3 uncles, Luis A. Andazola, Jose Gallegos, and Raul Hernandez.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Dodge City, with Fr. Juan Salas Presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Rosary will be 7:00 pm Monday July 15, 2019 at the Church. Friends may call from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Arrangements by Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now