DODGE CITY - Jonathan Ossiel Hernandez, 7, died suddenly Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center.
Jonathan was born July 17, 2011 at Dodge City, Kansas the son of Claudia L. Andazola and Juan Carlos Hernandez Ruiz.
He had just finished the second grade and was looking forward to being a third grader at Miller Elementary School Dodge City. Jonathan enjoyed playing, jumping on the trampoline and swimming. His favorite colors were blue and red.
Survivors include: his parents; one sister, Ziara Johanna Hernandez; grand parents, Rosalia Andazola, Elvira Ruiz, Nina Gallegos, and Carmelita Dominguez; grand father, Luis Armando Andazola; 4 aunts, Mayra Andazola, Alma Cecilia Ruiz, Adriana Ruiz, and Carmen Vazquez; 3 uncles, Luis A. Andazola, Jose Gallegos, and Raul Hernandez.
Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Dodge City, with Fr. Juan Salas Presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Rosary will be 7:00 pm Monday July 15, 2019 at the Church. Friends may call from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
Arrangements by Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 13, 2019