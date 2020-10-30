DODGE CITY – Jonelle (Kinsey) Pearce, 74, died October 4, 2020 in Olathe, Kansas.
She was born January 3, 1946 in Oakland, California, the daughter of Walter Henry and Grace Doris (Granger) Cannon Kinsey. She was a graduate of Ford High School and a Dodge City resident since 1966, moving to Leavenworth, KS in May of 2020. She was a long time employee with the United States Department of Agriculture and most recently a substitute teacher serving the students in U.S.D. 443.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, American Legion Post 47 Auxiliary, American GI Forum Esquibel Chapter, former member of Dodge City Roundup, and an American Red Cross volunteer, all in Dodge City.
In December of 1988 she married Leonard W. Pearce, DVM, and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Michael Brock and wife Laura, Platte City, Missouri and John Brock, Leavenworth; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Christina Jeanette Brock in 1974.
Memorial services will be held in May of 2021 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, and will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations In Memory of Jonelle to the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate
). Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.