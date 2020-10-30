1/1
Jonelle (Kinsey) Pearce
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jonelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DODGE CITY – Jonelle (Kinsey) Pearce, 74, died October 4, 2020 in Olathe, Kansas.
She was born January 3, 1946 in Oakland, California, the daughter of Walter Henry and Grace Doris (Granger) Cannon Kinsey. She was a graduate of Ford High School and a Dodge City resident since 1966, moving to Leavenworth, KS in May of 2020. She was a long time employee with the United States Department of Agriculture and most recently a substitute teacher serving the students in U.S.D. 443.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, American Legion Post 47 Auxiliary, American GI Forum Esquibel Chapter, former member of Dodge City Roundup, and an American Red Cross volunteer, all in Dodge City.
In December of 1988 she married Leonard W. Pearce, DVM, and he preceded her in death in 2003.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Michael Brock and wife Laura, Platte City, Missouri and John Brock, Leavenworth; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and numerous cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Christina Jeanette Brock in 1974.
Memorial services will be held in May of 2021 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, and will be announced at a later date. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations In Memory of Jonelle to the Cancer Research Institute (https://www.cancerresearch.org/join-the-cause/donate). Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved