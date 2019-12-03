|
|
CIMARRON - Jose E. Trejo, 52, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Denver Hospice Inpatient Care, Denver, Colorado.
He was born April 5, 1967 at Meade, the son of Fidel and Alicia (De Leon) Trejo. He was a graduate of Meade High School and a lifetime southwest Kansas resident. He was a truck driver and dispatcher for Hilker Trucking in Cimarron. He was passionate about his career in the trucking industry and his children.
Survivors include: his 5 children, Alica Trejo, Cimarron, Hunter Trejo and husband Carlos, Tucumcari, New Mexico, J.D. Young , Wichita, Walker Young, New Bern, North Carolina and Whitney Pena and husband Michael, Bucklin; his mother, Alicia Trejo, Sublette; 3 brothers, Juan Trejo, Logan, West Virginia, Jerry Trejo, Fresno, Ohio and Fidel Trejo, San Antonio, Texas; 3 sisters, Alice Pfannenstiel, Sublette, Mae Irigoyen, Liberal and Julia Trejo, Liberal; and numerous step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Scott Tilley officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Jose Trejo memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 3, 2019