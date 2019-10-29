|
|
DODGE CITY – Joseph Headley, 66, died Monday, October 21, 2019 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas.
He was born July 14, 1953 at Wellington, Kansas the son of Ivan and Jeanne (Swift) Headley. He was a lifelong Dodge City resident.
Joseph enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening and races. He loved to listen to music and working on his '78 Cobra and other cars. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and loved his German potato balls every Thanksgiving.
He worked for Stewart Heating and Plumbing, Curtis Machine, Crust Buster and was currently working for Roto Mix as a Machinist.
Survivors include sister, Shirley Headley Hall, Dodge City; nephew, Tyron Hall and wife Jennifer, Hutchinson; Kansas, 3 nieces, Shana Enyart, Dodge City, Patricia Worthey and husband David, Mooreland, Oklahoma, and Samantha Wilson, Dodge City; 8 great nieces and nephews; 8 great great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Elizabeth Estelle Headley.
Funeral Services were held on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Visitation was Thursday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. Burial followed the service at Maple Grove Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials to the Francis D. Sommer Memorial Fund for Homeless Veterans in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 29, 2019