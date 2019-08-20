|
|
Lees Summit – Joseph L. Thomas, 72, died August 12, 2019 in Lees Summit, Missouri. He was born on June 28, 1947 at the son of Frank and Roberta (Mackey) Thomas.
He loved restoring old furniture as well as playing baseball. He was a loving father and grandfather. Joseph also served his church as a ordained deacon.
He was a member of the Second Baptist Church and the American Legion all of Dodge City.
He is survived by his wife Lura Page of the home; one son Jerome Thomas and wife Cynthia Ortega of Lees Summit, MO; one daughter Felecia Richardson and husband Richard of Douglasville, Georgia; favorite granddaughter Lura Thomas and grandchildren A;yanna Page; Alex Page. He is also survived by a brother Eligha Thomas of Florida and one sister Creamolua Watson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Carnell Thomas Sr., Ernest Thomas, Robert Thomas as well as two sisters Frankie Gilmer and Marie Battie.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Larry Nichols presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Joseph L. Thomas Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 20, 2019