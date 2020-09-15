1/1
Josephine Frances Burkey
1934 - 2020
Josephine Frances Burkey, 86, died on September 11, 2020 at her home in Hutchinson, KS. She was born May 25, 1934 in Dodge City, KS, the daughter of Joseph and Wilma (Potter) Withrow.
On April 30, 1972, Josephine married Stephen Burkey in Wichita. They enjoyed 40 years together before he passed away in 2013. Josephine was a member of the VFW, Women's Bowling Congress and Hutchinson Bowling Hall of Fame. Josephine loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, especially cookies for her grandchildren and for events that Trinity Catholic Jr & Sr High had. She enjoyed attending Trinity's school events and watching the children in sports.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Steve; son, Mitchell (Mickey) Peterson; a brother, Clarence R. Withrow; a sister, Emma Grace Law; and grandson, Dathan Zywicki.
Josephine is survived by her daughters, Billie Kroeker and husband Richard; Rita Clark and husband Joe and Rhonda Zywicki and husband Tim, all of Hutchinson.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Teresa's Catholic Church, 211 E. 5th St., Hutchinson, KS with Father Mike Maybrier officiating. Burial will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with family greeting guests from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. Memorial may be made to St. Teresa's Catholic Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sep. 15, 2020.
