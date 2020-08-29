1/1
Joyce Juanita Gayler Pearson
1944 - 2020
Joyce Juanita Gayler Pearson, 76, of Salina, passed away August 22, 2020. She was born July 22, 1944 in Syracuse, Ks.
She worked in housekeeping for Dodge City Community College for over 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay Gayler and Helen Martin Blevins; son, Jody Shelton; sister, Janet Nanni; grandchild Amber Dimitt; daughter in-law, Twila Shelton.
Survivors include her children, Clayton Shelton, Kevin Shelton, Robin Rumsey, Quinton Pearson, and Gayler Pearson; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
