Joyce Juanita Gayler Pearson, 76, of Salina, passed away August 22, 2020. She was born July 22, 1944 in Syracuse, Ks.
She worked in housekeeping for Dodge City Community College for over 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clay Gayler and Helen Martin Blevins; son, Jody Shelton; sister, Janet Nanni; grandchild Amber Dimitt; daughter in-law, Twila Shelton.
Survivors include her children, Clayton Shelton, Kevin Shelton, Robin Rumsey, Quinton Pearson, and Gayler Pearson; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.
There will be no service at this time.
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
For online condolences contact Roselawn at www.roselawnsalina.com.