Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home
1616 Poyntz Avenue
Manhattan, KS 66502
(785) 539-7481
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Whitson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce M. Whitson


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. Whitson Obituary
Joyce M. Whitson, age 84, died on Friday April 10, 2020 at the Meadowlark Hills-Scenic House, Manhattan, KS.
She was born on June 22, 1935 in Olpe, Kansas the daughter of Vernal & Mary (Phillips) Grieder.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced later by the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue Manhattan, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at: www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -