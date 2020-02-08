|
DODGE CITY - J.T. Cox, Jr., 96, died February 6, 2020 at the Kansas Soldiers Home, Fort Dodge. He was born on December 31, 1923 in Gray County, the son of John T. and Lula F. (Pittman) Cox.
J.T. attended Cimarron schools, graduating from Cimarron High School in 1941. He served in World War II from 1943 to 1945 in the 17th Airborne Unit as both a paratrooper and a glider trooper in the European Theatre. J.T. was wounded twice, the first time in the Battle of the Bulge and the second time in Germany. He was awarded the purple heart and a cluster. After his honorable discharge, J.T. returned to Dodge City where he owned and operated J.T. Cox Oil Company for many years.
On September 15, 1948, he married Wanda L. Smith. To that marriage came three children, John, Cindy, and Joni. Wanda passed away on November 16, 1985. J.T. later married B. Joan Smalley on June 12, 1987.
J.T. was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. and the DAV.
He is survived by his wife Joan; a son, John C. Cox and wife Nancy; two daughters, Cindy L. Hatfield and husband Jeff and Joni L. Cox; three grandchildren, Brian Cox and wife Meagan, Mark Hatfield and wife Kailey, and McKena Pearce and husband B.J.; three great granddaughters, Ella Lee and Libby Kee Cox and Emma Rose Pierce; step-children, Lori Fillmore and husband Jon and Krista Trent and husband Jason; step-grandchildren, Avery and Hayden Fillmore, Tayton and Taige Trent and Hud Travis; sisters-in-law, RuthAnn Dodson and husband Wayne and Joan H. Cox; nieces, Candace Foskuhl, Cherri Baker, and Laura Sue Johnson; and a nephew, Paul Cox. J.T. is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Jim, Elmer and Champ Cox; four sisters, Helen Horn, Louise Taylor, Lucille McGrew, and Lena Miller; and a grandson, Brandon Cox.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 10:00AM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City with full military honors. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday February 10, 2020 from Noon to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Kansas Soldiers Home Activity Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 8, 2020